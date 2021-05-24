Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives $3.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Ambev from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.30 on Friday. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 291,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ambev by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,796,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

