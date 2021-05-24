Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,311.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

