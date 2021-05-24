Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,207.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.