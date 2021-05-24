Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,131 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $38,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,224,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATUS stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 30,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. HSBC boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

