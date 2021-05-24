Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,890 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

