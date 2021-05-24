Alps Advisors Inc. Has $34.93 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104,080 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Newmont worth $34,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

