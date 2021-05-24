Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after buying an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after buying an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.23 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

