Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 24,888 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $580.88 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.81 and a 200-day moving average of $677.70. The firm has a market cap of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

