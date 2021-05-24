Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 1,215,866 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,592,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215,866 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 4.8% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 6.44% of Western Midstream Partners worth $494,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $5,321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 801,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

WES stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

