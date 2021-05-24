Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 806,854 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Genesis Energy worth $135,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.75. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

