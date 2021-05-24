Alphacat 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $128,972.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $128,972.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00059076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00381814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00182711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003542 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00887052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.