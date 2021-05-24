Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $205.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.