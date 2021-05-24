Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $109.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

