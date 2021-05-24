Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 153 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $427.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.93.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

