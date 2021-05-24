Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 149 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $324.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.95 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock worth $37,457,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

