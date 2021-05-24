Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 200 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

SBNY stock opened at $240.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

