Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Datadog by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Datadog by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $1,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock worth $107,316,151. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of -635.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.