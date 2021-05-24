Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.62.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,947,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

