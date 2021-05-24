Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

