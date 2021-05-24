Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.50% of Sealed Air worth $105,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553,978 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

SEE stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

