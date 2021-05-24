Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 65,241 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,241 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.48% of Ambarella worth $90,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,222,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

AMBA stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.