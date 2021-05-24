Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $110.15 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $110,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $192.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

