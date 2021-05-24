Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $100.25 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 906,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $100,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 15,005.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $91.17 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

