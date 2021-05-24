Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Chubb worth $97,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $166.71 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

