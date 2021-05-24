Alliance Global Partners Trims DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price to $15.25

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $18.25 to $15.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis raised their target price on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $277.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

