Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an in-line rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

