Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

