Alleghany Corp DE Purchases 1,520 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.1% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

