Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $157.02 million and approximately $36.29 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00059450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00374461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00189084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003800 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.94 or 0.00887767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,183,100,382 coins and its circulating supply is 904,953,389 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

