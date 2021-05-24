Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.10. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

