Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 44,459 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $101,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $318.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.41. The company has a market capitalization of $902.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

