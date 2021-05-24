Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,512 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $62,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CGI by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $5,908,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $334,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth $157,390,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CGI by 6.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 491,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.