Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $73.13 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $369.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

