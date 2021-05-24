Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

