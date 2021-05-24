Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

NYSE ALK traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 778,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $201,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

