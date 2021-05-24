Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.90.

ABNB stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $2,124,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,400,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

