Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.950-9.100 EPS.

Shares of APD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.73. 10,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,938. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.38. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.