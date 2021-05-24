Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.95. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

