Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $82.40 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.29 or 0.99765907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00973305 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00431966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00295021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

