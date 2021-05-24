Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

