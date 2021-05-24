AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AADR opened at $64.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

