Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

