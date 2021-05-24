Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $5,513,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $98.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

