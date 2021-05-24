adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0011

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 121.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. adToken has a market cap of $895,564.90 and approximately $870.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.75 or 0.00894568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.21 or 0.09210759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00083004 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

