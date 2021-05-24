AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 759,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after buying an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after buying an additional 471,539 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after buying an additional 244,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.