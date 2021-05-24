Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

