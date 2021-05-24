ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.33.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,093. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

