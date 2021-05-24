ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stake Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 522,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 66.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $913.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.23. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

