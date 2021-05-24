Abyss Trading 16.7% Lower This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $430,684.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00064223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.19 or 0.00906572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.08 or 0.09408961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00083212 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

