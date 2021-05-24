Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

TSLA traded up $22.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.60. 841,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,033,512. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $675.81 and a 200 day moving average of $677.70. The firm has a market cap of $581.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

